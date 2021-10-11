Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.30.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.73 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $23.46.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 471.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 151,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

