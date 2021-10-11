Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,053 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSTO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 3,204.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 38.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $41.18 on Monday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $47.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average of $39.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VSTO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.