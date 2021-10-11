Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,385 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $43.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

