Voyager Therapeutics (CNSX:VYGR) PT Lowered to $31.00

Voyager Therapeutics (CNSX:VYGR) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VYGR. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight Capital assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.
About Voyager Therapeutics
