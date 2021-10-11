Voyager Therapeutics (CNSX:VYGR) PT Lowered to $31.00

Voyager Therapeutics (CNSX:VYGR) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VYGR. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight Capital assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell digital assets (cryptocurrencies) across multiple exchanges in one account primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

