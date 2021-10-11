Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.24) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.24) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.03). Wedbush also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VYGR. Zacks Investment Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.87.

VYGR stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,716,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 324,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 120.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,348,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 736,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 271,331 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 148.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 678,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 404,893 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

