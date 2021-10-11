W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,415,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $105,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 649,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 58.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 142,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 52,414 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 26.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.1% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 46,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.55.

Shares of WRB opened at $77.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $82.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.02.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

