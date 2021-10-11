Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,426 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 222,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,374,000 after purchasing an additional 43,051 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,577,430 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,491,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,515 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 899,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,838,000 after purchasing an additional 58,619 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 257,703 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,341,000 after purchasing an additional 60,219 shares during the period. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.84.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.51. 66,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,146,002. The firm has a market cap of $391.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.22 and a 200 day moving average of $141.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total transaction of $55,118,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

