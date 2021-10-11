Warburg Research Reiterates €58.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €63.94 ($75.22).

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €52.92 ($62.26) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €57.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is €54.96. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

