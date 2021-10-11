WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Position Trimmed by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WDFC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 27,334 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in WD-40 by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

WDFC stock opened at $232.21 on Monday. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WDFC shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total value of $5,933,104.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,744,419.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,770. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

