Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 40.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,264 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.75.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.74 and a 200 day moving average of $141.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

