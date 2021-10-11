Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 19,409 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,703 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 19,409 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Resource Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 11,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.26. The company had a trading volume of 51,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,465,330. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.