Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 48,221 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,221 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,869,110,000 after acquiring an additional 412,694 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,842,000 after buying an additional 361,042 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,850,000 after buying an additional 326,909 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,273,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,636,000 after buying an additional 291,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $72,111,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $279.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,687. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.63 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

