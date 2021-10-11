Wealthstar Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 925 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 925 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,485,499,000 after purchasing an additional 285,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,720,000 after buying an additional 69,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,234,822,000 after buying an additional 235,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

INTU traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $532.35. 17,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,980. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $550.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $483.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.05 and a 12-month high of $582.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.80, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

