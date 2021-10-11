Wealthstar Advisors LLC Invests $1.99 Million in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 67,965 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000. Devon Energy comprises 0.6% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 243.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $43,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 47.6% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,119,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

