Wealthstar Advisors LLC Invests $315,000 in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFXF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,426. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average is $21.24.

