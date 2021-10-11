Wealthstar Advisors LLC Invests $315,000 in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFXF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,426. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average is $21.24.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.