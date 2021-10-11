Wealthstar Advisors LLC Invests $643,000 in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $441.09. 193,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,337,356. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $323.72 and a twelve month high of $456.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $445.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

