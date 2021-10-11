Wealthstar Advisors LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 165.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP traded up $4.28 on Monday, reaching $283.38. 5,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,443. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $155.33 and a one year high of $281.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.97. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMP shares. lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.71.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.