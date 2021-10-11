Wealthstar Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 146,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,000. Sixth Street Specialty Lending accounts for about 1.0% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wealthstar Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $22.69. 647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,862. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 95.35%. The business had revenue of $62.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.21%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

