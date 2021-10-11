Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Dover (NYSE:DOV)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $152.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $157.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Dover has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $176.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dover by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

