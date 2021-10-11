Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $665.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $848.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHTR. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $956.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $788.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $823.08.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $706.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $772.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $713.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $129.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $572.46 and a 12-month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 48.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

