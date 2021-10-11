Wells Fargo & Company Raises Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $135.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DFS. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.06.

DFS stock opened at $128.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,224.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 211.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 939.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

