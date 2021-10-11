Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WLL. KeyCorp raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.63.

NYSE:WLL opened at $62.21 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $63.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.43.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 112,842 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 50,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,120,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

