WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 42,059 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 388,458 shares.The stock last traded at $62.89 and had previously closed at $61.89.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.31.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 602.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,009,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,874 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 1,603.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,228 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 116.0% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 359,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,914,000 after purchasing an additional 192,847 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,098,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,225,000 after purchasing an additional 90,091 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.