Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $76,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total transaction of $3,231,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 778,172 shares of company stock valued at $100,344,163 over the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 28.6% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $135.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Workiva has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $156.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.59 million. Analysts forecast that Workiva will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

