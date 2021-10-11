Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Earns Coverage Pending Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their coverage pending rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WKP. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.73) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Workspace Group to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workspace Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 922.50 ($12.05).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Shares of Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 842.89 ($11.01) on Thursday. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of GBX 579.50 ($7.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 979 ($12.79). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 898.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 866.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31. The company has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.45.

In other news, insider Duncan Owen bought 5,560 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 901 ($11.77) per share, for a total transaction of £50,095.60 ($65,450.22).

About Workspace Group

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.