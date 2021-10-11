World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to post earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.58. World Acceptance reported earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year earnings of $11.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $12.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $12.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.77 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.09, for a total value of $47,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,700 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,720 shares of company stock worth $4,413,848. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $198.16. 5,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,609. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $209.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.96 and a 200 day moving average of $166.12.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.