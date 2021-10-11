WPP (NYSE:WPP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

NYSE WPP opened at $66.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. WPP has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $72.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.8714 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of WPP by 1,394.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WPP by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of WPP by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of WPP by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

