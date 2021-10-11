Xend Finance (XEND) Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $4.92 million and approximately $660,070.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00058242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00125187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00075333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,385.99 or 0.99360093 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,455.04 or 0.06088266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

