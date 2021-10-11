XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Holdings in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 29,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AIM ImmunoTech by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AIM ImmunoTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in AIM ImmunoTech by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

In other AIM ImmunoTech news, CEO Thomas K. Equels bought 15,625 shares of AIM ImmunoTech stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIM opened at $1.85 on Monday. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $88.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.84.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 12,941.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon.

