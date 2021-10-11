XTX Topco Ltd Invests $33,000 in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $60.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.67.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts expect that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.

