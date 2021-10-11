XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in FedNat during the second quarter worth $126,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedNat during the second quarter worth $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of FedNat by 329.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FedNat in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of FedNat by 45.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

FedNat stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. FedNat Holding has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $8.80.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($2.03). The business had revenue of $49.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.05 million. FedNat had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedNat Holding will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedNat Profile

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

