Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.14. Global Ship Lease reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $6.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $82.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GSL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Global Ship Lease stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $25.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $790.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 2.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,795 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $11,280,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,845,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,798,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 285,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

