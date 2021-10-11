Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). Heat Biologics posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,198.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%.

HTBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the first quarter worth $98,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the second quarter worth $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the second quarter worth $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the first quarter worth $159,000. 10.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBX traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,705. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62. Heat Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

