Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $297.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to announce $297.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $298.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $297.00 million. Mueller Water Products reported sales of $265.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

MWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $15.91 on Monday. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.87. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In related news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $420,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,596 shares of company stock valued at $660,584. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 16,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 66,412 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 607,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 73,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,272,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,772,000 after acquiring an additional 324,284 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

