Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) to announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. United States Cellular posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year sales of $4.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Cellular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 3,529.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 163.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 53.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.14. 95,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,710. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.63. United States Cellular has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

