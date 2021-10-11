Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.39 Million

Brokerages forecast that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) will report $51.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WM Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.28 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full year sales of $201.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.10 million to $204.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $293.19 million, with estimates ranging from $285.40 million to $299.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WM Technology.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on MAPS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $3,180,100.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAPS. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $91,421,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $28,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $14,587,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $12,708,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $10,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

MAPS stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 219,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,196. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.09. WM Technology has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

