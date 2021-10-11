Zacks: Analysts Expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $547.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to post $547.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $581.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $511.80 million. Cabot Oil & Gas posted sales of $291.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COG. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE:COG traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.25. 1,235,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,213,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $23.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COG. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,557.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 973,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,993,000 after buying an additional 946,602 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $409,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 513,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 22,946 shares during the last quarter.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

