Zacks: Analysts Expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $372.31 Million

Brokerages expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will report sales of $372.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $352.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $403.91 million. Encore Capital Group posted sales of $403.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $427.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of ECPG stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.79. The company had a trading volume of 169,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,233. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average is $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

