Zacks: Analysts Expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. Grocery Outlet reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

GO has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $517,035.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $896,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,870. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,383 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,372,000 after purchasing an additional 839,071 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $22,992,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 23.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,984,000 after purchasing an additional 521,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 189.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after purchasing an additional 515,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

GO opened at $21.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.33. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

