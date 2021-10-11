Zacks: Analysts Expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

Analysts expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. Grocery Outlet reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

GO has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $517,035.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $896,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,870. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,383 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,372,000 after purchasing an additional 839,071 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $22,992,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 23.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,984,000 after purchasing an additional 521,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 189.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after purchasing an additional 515,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

GO opened at $21.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.33. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.