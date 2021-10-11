Zacks: Analysts Expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Motorcar Parts of America reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $149.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.39%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 85,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,782. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $384.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.80. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $55,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 51,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

