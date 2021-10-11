Zacks: Analysts Expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Brokerages expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Paychex posted sales of $983.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year sales of $4.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Citigroup lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

PAYX stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.34. 1,059,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,374. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex has a 52-week low of $79.63 and a 52-week high of $119.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $92,164.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,701 shares in the company, valued at $7,289,861.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,873 shares of company stock worth $28,230,267. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

