Zacks: Analysts Expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.09). Unity Software posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

U has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.18.

Shares of U traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.70. 1,294,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,706,747. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.70 and its 200 day moving average is $109.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.68. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $174.94.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $762,875.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,505,675.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $23,123,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,321,890 shares in the company, valued at $460,281,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,218,065 shares of company stock valued at $150,086,573 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of U. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Unity Software by 170.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after buying an additional 5,865,923 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 240.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,174,000 after buying an additional 5,715,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 231.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,611,000 after buying an additional 3,576,246 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter worth $307,805,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 59.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,141,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,713,000 after buying an additional 1,915,642 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

