Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.83. Beazer Homes USA reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $570.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.60 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.35%.

BZH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of BZH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,090. The company has a market cap of $535.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.08. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 30,247 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 68,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth $894,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

