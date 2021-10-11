Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.46 Million

Analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will post $43.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.06 million to $44.87 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $41.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $184.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $183.36 million to $185.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $187.72 million, with estimates ranging from $178.99 million to $196.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.35. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $55.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.17 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of BFST stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.16. 19,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,683. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $516.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 81,216 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 589,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after acquiring an additional 64,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 32,576 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 432.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after buying an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

