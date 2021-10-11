Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) to Post $0.92 EPS

Brokerages forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) will announce earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings. MGE Energy reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MGE Energy.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.73 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%.

Several brokerages have commented on MGEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $30,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 292.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 58.3% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGEE opened at $74.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.17. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $63.00 and a twelve month high of $82.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

