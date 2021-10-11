Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) will announce earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings. MGE Energy posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MGE Energy.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $130.73 million for the quarter.

MGEE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 374 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in MGE Energy by 292.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $74.51 on Monday. MGE Energy has a 12-month low of $63.00 and a 12-month high of $82.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.73 and its 200 day moving average is $76.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

