Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.14. MiX Telematics reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.07 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of MIXT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.61. The stock had a trading volume of 384 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,176. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.81. The company has a market cap of $305.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.0687 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,193,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after acquiring an additional 273,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

