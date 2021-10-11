Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Equities research analysts expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to announce $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. NOV posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full year sales of $5.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in NOV by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in NOV by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in NOV by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 417,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in NOV by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.53. 3,875,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,212,655. NOV has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.31.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

