Zacks: Brokerages Expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareCloud’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.18). CareCloud reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTBC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 20,000 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 5,000 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $40,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,940 shares of company stock valued at $471,585. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CareCloud by 157.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CareCloud during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CareCloud during the second quarter worth $120,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in CareCloud by 47.5% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in CareCloud during the second quarter worth $168,000. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CareCloud stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $12.84.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

