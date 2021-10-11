Zacks: Brokerages Expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to report sales of $75.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.00 million and the highest is $79.78 million. Frontline posted sales of $177.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year sales of $400.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $377.90 million to $422.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $720.36 million, with estimates ranging from $706.90 million to $733.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FRO shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Danske raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Shares of NYSE FRO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.11. 51,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,520. Frontline has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

